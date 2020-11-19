Alachua County Jail postponing phone upgrades until after Thanksgiving

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Jail is reversing course with plans to upgrade their phones.

Tuesday, we reported people may experience delays or interruptions when calling the jail over the next week.

Due to Thanksgiving, the sheriff’s office is postponing plans to upgrade the phone and visitation systems.

This is to make sure visits during the holiday are not interrupted.

The upgrades will happen after Thanksgiving.

