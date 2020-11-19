Advertisement

Alachua County Jail postponing phone upgrades until after Thanksgiving

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Jail is reversing course with plans to upgrade their phones.

Tuesday, we reported people may experience delays or interruptions when calling the jail over the next week.

Due to Thanksgiving, the sheriff’s office is postponing plans to upgrade the phone and visitation systems.

This is to make sure visits during the holiday are not interrupted.

The upgrades will happen after Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Side by side chemistry building wall
The University of Florida removes Joseph Hernandez name from chemistry building
Gainesville police arrested 32 year old Contessa Cook on charges of attempted murder, police...
A woman arrested on attempted murder charges after shooting at Butler plaza
Play of the week poll
Poll: High school football plays of the week
Police Tape FPD
DEVELOPING: Shots fired at Butler Plaza
I-75 crash in Marion County causing delays
UPDATE: All lanes are now open after a crash on I-75 in Marion County

Latest News

Alachua County Jail postponing phone upgrades until after Thanksgiving
Alachua County Jail postponing phone upgrades until after Thanksgiving
Santa Fe College
Santa Fe College outgoing trustee named second Trustee Emeritus
Santa Fe College outgoing trustee named second Trustee Emeritus
Santa Fe College outgoing trustee named second Trustee Emeritus
Festival of Trees begins at Village View Community Church in Summerfield
Festival of Trees begins at Village View Community Church in Summerfield