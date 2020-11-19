Alachua County Pets: Ned, Bethany, and Griffin

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

Ned is a 12-week-old dilute orange tabby. The shelter says he is extra snuggly. He and his 2 siblings would all love to find a new home.

Bethany is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair. Not only do they say she’s awesome to be with but she has some beautiful markings in her coat to admire.

Griffin is a 4-year-old bully breed. The shelter says he has been through a lot in his 4 years and could really use a nice home to settle down with.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 pm. If you want to come to meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40. Cats and kittens are $20.

Adoptions include their spay and neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips. Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

You can contact Alachua County Animal Services at 1-352-264-6870 ext. 5, or email ACAS@alachuacounty.us to schedule a visit.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.