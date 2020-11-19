Advertisement

Alachua man arrested for killing his girlfriend

Matthew Ford was arrested on Wednesday after his girlfriend, Toni McElvy, was found strangled...
Matthew Ford was arrested on Wednesday after his girlfriend, Toni McElvy, was found strangled to death in her bathtub.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua man is behind bars after strangling his girlfriend to death.

Matthew Ford was arrested on Wednesday and is facing charges of homicide and evidence-destroying after Toni McElvy’s death.

McElvy’s body was found dead in her bathtub by Gainesville Police. According to the arrest report, McElvy was strangled and bitten. She was last seen on Nov. 6 when witnesses told police they heard what sounded like Ford hitting McElvy. One witness told police he heard the defendant say, “I went too far.”

Once apprehended, Ford changed his story about the night in question several times before eventually admitting to the strangulation. He claims it was in self defense, however, the investigator on the police report concluded that the bites looked more like an “angry attack.”

During the investigation, another victim stepped forward and said Ford liked to strangle and bite out of anger. Ford has prior convictions for felony battery involving domestic violence on his record.

GPD worked with the Alachua Police Department to the identify and apprehend Ford.

He is currently in the Alachua County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Side by side chemistry building wall
The University of Florida removes Joseph Hernandez name from chemistry building
Play of the week poll
Poll: High school football plays of the week
Gainesville police arrested 32 year old Contessa Cook on charges of attempted murder, police...
A woman arrested on attempted murder charges after shooting at Butler plaza
Police Tape FPD
DEVELOPING: Shots fired at Butler Plaza
The men sold large amounts of meth, cocaine and marijuana, as well as heroin and fentanyl - ...
Three men arrested after months-long drug investigation in Marion County

Latest News

Travel safety tips from FHP
More people will be hitting the road this Thanksgiving, FHP offers safety tips
pets
Alachua County Pets: Ned, Bethany, and Griffin
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
“What’s Up?” with WIND-FM 11/19
“What’s Up?” with WIND-FM 11/19