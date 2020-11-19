Alachua man arrested for killing his girlfriend

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua man is behind bars after strangling his girlfriend to death.

Matthew Ford was arrested on Wednesday and is facing charges of homicide and evidence-destroying after Toni McElvy’s death.

McElvy’s body was found dead in her bathtub by Gainesville Police. According to the arrest report, McElvy was strangled and bitten. She was last seen on Nov. 6 when witnesses told police they heard what sounded like Ford hitting McElvy. One witness told police he heard the defendant say, “I went too far.”

Once apprehended, Ford changed his story about the night in question several times before eventually admitting to the strangulation. He claims it was in self defense, however, the investigator on the police report concluded that the bites looked more like an “angry attack.”

During the investigation, another victim stepped forward and said Ford liked to strangle and bite out of anger. Ford has prior convictions for felony battery involving domestic violence on his record.

GPD worked with the Alachua Police Department to the identify and apprehend Ford.

He is currently in the Alachua County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

