Columbia County Report: How Lake City businesses are being highlighted ahead of Small Business Saturday

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Small business Saturday is on November 28th. The annual shopping holiday falls on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, a day after black Friday, and 2 days before cyber Monday. It is a day dedicated to the support of small businesses in communities like Lake City. This year the Lake City Columbia County Chamber of Commerce is asking businesses that wish to participate to contact them so that they can be promoted and highlighted.

Joey O’Hern, Chamber Director of Business Development and Marketing says, “A lot of these small businesses don’t have the platform or the resources that the chamber does so we take the entire week leading up to shop small Saturday and really promote them and drive people to them whether that’s their website, their Facebook, or hopefully to their brick and mortar location. "

Chamber leaders say it is important that the community turns out to support this promotion and the local businesses that have been hurt especially hard by the COVID 19 pandemic shutdown.

Columbia County’s first traffic roundabout is on the agenda of County Commission this afternoon. The board will be asked to enter into an agreement with the Florida department transportation to start planning for the project at highway 41 and Bascom Norris Dr. The roundabout is expected to reduce traffic delays and vehicle accidents at the intersection. Once the county gives it’s go ahead on the project, construction on the 1.7 million dollar project could begin as early as the summer of 2021.

Each November, FHP stations across Florida collect food donations for families in need and partner with local foodbanks to distribute the goods. The “Stuff the Charger” Food Drive event is a way for troopers to contribute to a community need.

“What’s collected locally is donated locally, and I think that’s important for people to understand” says Lt. Patrick Riordan, a Public Information Officer for Florida Highway Patrol Troop B. “We’re gonna try to help our local communities. But again, if they’re passing through and they see this message, then they get back home and they decide that they would like to participate in our program, by all means, go to your local Highway Patrol station” Lt. Riordan adds.

Items needed include canned goods, dry goods, and other non-perishable food items. Donations can be dropped off through November 30th at one of the four local Highway Patrol stations in Lake City, Gainesville, Ocala, or Cross City, or at any FHP station across the state.

