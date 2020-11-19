Advertisement

Complete the City of Gainesville health survey

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville wants to hear from you, to better provide access to health care.

The city has created a 10 question survey to understand the types of services most beneficial to residents. City commissioners will use the data collected to create more healthcare facility options in Gainesville.

The survey is open until December 4th.

Click HERE to access the survey.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Side by side chemistry building wall
The University of Florida removes Joseph Hernandez name from chemistry building
Police Tape FPD
DEVELOPING: Shots fired at Butler Plaza
Play of the week poll
Poll: High school football plays of the week
Gainesville police arrested 32 year old Contessa Cook on charges of attempted murder, police...
A woman arrested on attempted murder charges after shooting at Butler plaza
A map of the location of the fatal fall.
Ocala man fatally falls from building

Latest News

Keith Perry purchased the old building and is turning it into an event space.
Gainesville Masonic Lodge re-dedicates new building; Keith Perry to renovate old building
The old building was purchased by Senator Keith Perry
Gainesville Masonic Lodge re-dedicates new building; Keith Perry to renovate old building
University of Florida’s Accent Speakers Bureau hosts activist Malala Yousafzai
University of Florida’s Accent Speakers Bureau hosts activist Malala Yousafzai
Marion County K-9 officer tracks wanted suspect leading to arrest
Marion County K-9 officer tracks wanted suspect leading to arrest