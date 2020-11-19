Complete the City of Gainesville health survey

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville wants to hear from you, to better provide access to health care.

The city has created a 10 question survey to understand the types of services most beneficial to residents. City commissioners will use the data collected to create more healthcare facility options in Gainesville.

The survey is open until December 4th.

Click HERE to access the survey.

