Advertisement

FDA plans to send foodborne illness updates weekly

The FDA has a new way of getting information out about outbreaks of foodborne illnesses.
The FDA has a new way of getting information out about outbreaks of foodborne illnesses.(Source: CNN/file)
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The FDA has a new way of getting information out about outbreaks of foodborne illnesses.

The agency said it will start publishing a weekly update on all outbreak cases its investigating that will include the stages of each investigation.

Before this, Americans waited for public health advisories or recalls to learn about concerns released to food products.

The FDA said they hope the new reports will allow the public to learn about outbreaks earlier and more frequently.

The agency’s investigation team, the Coordinated Outbreak Response and Evaluation Network, will be publishing the updates.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Side by side chemistry building wall
The University of Florida removes Joseph Hernandez name from chemistry building
Play of the week poll
Poll: High school football plays of the week
Gainesville police arrested 32 year old Contessa Cook on charges of attempted murder, police...
A woman arrested on attempted murder charges after shooting at Butler plaza
Police Tape FPD
DEVELOPING: Shots fired at Butler Plaza
The men sold large amounts of meth, cocaine and marijuana, as well as heroin and fentanyl - ...
Three men arrested after months-long drug investigation in Marion County

Latest News

U.S. Census Director Steven Dillingham departs a census news conference to urge Arizonans to...
Anomalies found in data put census deadline in jeopardy
In this May 1, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Tyson Foods plant in Waterloo, Iowa.
Tyson suspends Iowa plant managers amid virus betting claim
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that Americans don't travel for...
CDC begs Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving
Alachua County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff Sadie Darnell and Sheriff-Elect Clovis Watson Jr. plan to meet, begin transition
Sheriff Sadie Darnell and Sheriff-Elect Clovis Watson Jr. plan to meet, begin transition
Sheriff Sadie Darnell and Sheriff-Elect Clovis Watson Jr. plan to meet, begin transition