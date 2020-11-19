Advertisement

Festival of Trees begins at Village View Community Church in Summerfield

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:21 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Marion County.

People enjoyed the first night of the annual Festival of Trees at Village View Community Church in Summerfield Wednesday night.

More than 50 trees are uniquely themed and decorated.

Each tree is available to bid on.

All proceeds benefit Village View Christian Academy’s extracurricular activities.

The event continues Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets are $5.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Side by side chemistry building wall
The University of Florida removes Joseph Hernandez name from chemistry building
Gainesville police arrested 32 year old Contessa Cook on charges of attempted murder, police...
A woman arrested on attempted murder charges after shooting at Butler plaza
Play of the week poll
Poll: High school football plays of the week
Police Tape FPD
DEVELOPING: Shots fired at Butler Plaza
I-75 crash in Marion County causing delays
UPDATE: All lanes are now open after a crash on I-75 in Marion County

Latest News

Festival of Trees begins at Village View Community Church in Summerfield
Festival of Trees begins at Village View Community Church in Summerfield
Keith Perry purchased the old building and is turning it into an event space.
Gainesville Masonic Lodge re-dedicates new building; Keith Perry to renovate old building
The old building was purchased by Senator Keith Perry
Gainesville Masonic Lodge re-dedicates new building; Keith Perry to renovate old building
University of Florida’s Accent Speakers Bureau hosts activist Malala Yousafzai
University of Florida’s Accent Speakers Bureau hosts activist Malala Yousafzai