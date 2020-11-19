Festival of Trees begins at Village View Community Church in Summerfield

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Marion County.

People enjoyed the first night of the annual Festival of Trees at Village View Community Church in Summerfield Wednesday night.

More than 50 trees are uniquely themed and decorated.

Each tree is available to bid on.

All proceeds benefit Village View Christian Academy’s extracurricular activities.

The event continues Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets are $5.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.