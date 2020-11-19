Advertisement

Gettel Foundation donates $10,000 to Bread of the Mighty Food Bank

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A foundation and automotive groups donated money to a food bank to help those in need this holiday season.

The Gettel Foundation, Gatorland Toyota, and BMW of Gainesville gave $10,000 to Bread of the Mighty Food Bank.

The food bank says $10,000 will provide 100,000 meals to those in need.

In its last fiscal year, which ended in September, shows that the food bank distributed 18 million pounds of food.

In the previous fiscal year, the food bank distributed eight million pounds of food.

The food bank says the increase of the 10 million pounds of food distributed was due to the pandemic.

“Every donation like this is such a relief to us and it’s such a blessing,” said Communications and Development Director Karen Woolfstead. “People call this the miracle on 10th avenue and that’s how I see Bread of the Mighty Food Bank. Truly a miracle.”

Woolfstead said the Gettel Foundation has been a longtime supporter of the food bank and appreciates another donation from them.

“I was thrilled,” Woolfstead said. “Gettel has been a longtime supporter of Bread of the Mighty Food Bank and we are just so happy to have them back.”

BMW is hosting a campaign test drive where the car dealership will donate $20 to the food bank when anyone test drives their car.

The test drive campaign will end on Saturday, Nov. 21.

