Marion County K-9 officer tracks wanted suspect leading to arrest

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - You can run but you can’t hide from K-9 officers.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office released video of K-9 officer “Robo” tracking a wanted suspect.

On Sunday deputies say they tried to arrest Jason Blackwell on a robbery warrant from Georgia.

Blackwell ran off and tried to hide from deputies. But Robo was able to track him down.

Officers also found drug paraphernalia and added another charge.

