Marion County K-9 officer tracks wanted suspect leading to arrest

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - You can run but you can’t hide from K-9 officers.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office released video of K-9 officer “Robo” tracking a wanted suspect.

On Sunday deputies say they tried to arrest Jason Blackwell on a robbery warrant from Georgia.

Blackwell ran off and tried to hide from deputies. But Robo was able to track him down.

Officers also found drug paraphernalia and added another charge.

MCSO PATROL UNITS AND K9 ”ROBO” SUCCESSFULLY TRACK WANTED SUSPECT

MCSO PATROL UNITS AND K9 ”ROBO” SUCCESSFULLY TRACK WANTED SUSPECT On November 15, 2020, MCSO deputies responded a home in the 10800 block of SE 146th Terrace Road, in reference to a disturbance call involving Jason Blackwell. On the way to the call, deputies learned that Blackwell had a warrant out of Georgia for Robbery by Sudden Snatching. Blackwell took off and was hiding from deputies...not a smart move. K-9 Sgt. Hooper and K-9 Robo arrived and tracked Blackwell to his hiding spot, where K-9 Robo apprehended him. During his arrest, deputies located drug paraphernalia on him so he received an additional charge. Blackwell wanted to know what he did wrong… hmmm? Robbery, possession of drug paraphernalia, and hiding from the police all sound like bad life choices. He was transported to the Gold Star Hotel.

Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

