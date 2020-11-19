North Florida Regional Medical Center adds new 7 South Postpartum Unit

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The North Florida Regional Medical Center is adding a new unit for moms and newborns.

The 7 South Postpartum Unit provides patients with new amenities like easy access showers, new and improved patient to nurse communication, and more seats for parents and their visitors.

“Once they deliver, they stay on that unit for about two hours and after those two hours are up and she’s feeling well then we will bring her up via stretcher up to this beautiful new floor,” said the Vice President of Women’s and Children’s Services, Krista Hatley.

The new unit provides more beds, bringing more space for COVID-19 patients if needed.

“Our new postpartum unit adds 30 new beds to the hospital, it really comes at a great time with all the babies that are going to be born as a result of the covid pandemic,” said CEO of administration, Eric Lawson. “It really positions us well to care for those mothers and babies.”

Administrators say this unit could not have come at a better time. They’re expecting 340 deliveries in December alone, which would be the highest ever at this facility.

The facility will also have a newborn nursery, which they did not have previously.

“Being to hold the capacity to hold more women as they deliver their babies,” added Hartley. “We sometimes would run into a place where it’s like..Oh my god..We’re running out of beds, so this is going to be perfect with the number of deliveries that we do each year.”

Lawson says the more space, the better the experience.

“It enables us to keep the baby with the mother rather than have the child transfer to another facility they can now stay here and recover together and that improves the continuity of care for our patients,” said Lawson.

The medical center has added three stories, including this one, after beginning construction in may 2019.

“We are expanding to a level three NICU, and what that does is it enables us to take care of the sickest and the smallest children,”added Lawson. “So, we’ll be going from twelve beds to 25 beds in the first of April.”

The postpartum unit is projected to be open sometime next week.

