Santa Fe College outgoing trustee named second Trustee Emeritus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Santa Fe College board of trustees is honoring one of their own.

Outgoing trustee Robert Hudson has been given the status of Trustee Emeritus.

Hudson served the college as a trustee for the last 11 years.

He is just the second person to be named Emeritus, joining Colonel Arley McRae.

Hudson announced he is starting the Hudson Family Scholarship for Santa Fe students.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.