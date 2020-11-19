Sheriff Sadie Darnell and Sheriff-Elect Clovis Watson Jr. plan to meet, begin transition

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office says a date is set for the transition process of the county’s sheriff to begin.

Sheriff Sadie Darnell is set to meet in-person for the first time with Sheriff-Elect Clovis Watson Junior on December 2nd.

ASO says the two will meet privately.

Darnell offered Watson a walk-through of the Administration and Combined Communication Center buildings.

Watson beat Darnell, a 13-year incumbent, in the election with 59% of the votes.

