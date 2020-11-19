Advertisement

Survey: Americans to spend more on Thanksgiving this year

A survey from LendingTree found that Americans will spend an average of $475 hosting...
A survey from LendingTree found that Americans will spend an average of $475 hosting Thanksgiving dinner this year.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Despite the pandemic, Americans are still planning to spend hundreds of dollars on Thanksgiving dinner.

That’s according to a new survey from LendingTree, an online lending marketplace, which found that Americans will spend an average of $475 to host Thanksgiving dinner – which is up from $310 in 2019.

About 2,000 Americans answered the online survey.

One reason people said Thanksgiving might be more expensive is because they’re making up for the holidays they missed earlier in the year.

More people are also planning to host this year, which makes sense because families are having smaller gatherings due to the pandemic.

According to the survey, hosts are expecting about nine people at the Thanksgiving table. That’s down from 10 in 2019.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Side by side chemistry building wall
The University of Florida removes Joseph Hernandez name from chemistry building
Play of the week poll
Poll: High school football plays of the week
Gainesville police arrested 32 year old Contessa Cook on charges of attempted murder, police...
A woman arrested on attempted murder charges after shooting at Butler plaza
Police Tape FPD
DEVELOPING: Shots fired at Butler Plaza
The men sold large amounts of meth, cocaine and marijuana, as well as heroin and fentanyl - ...
Three men arrested after months-long drug investigation in Marion County

Latest News

Matthew Ford was arrested on Wednesday after his girlfriend, Toni McElvy, was found strangled...
Alachua man arrested for killing his girlfriend
Travel safety tips from FHP
More people will be hitting the road this Thanksgiving, FHP offers safety tips
pets
Alachua County Pets: Ned, Bethany, and Griffin
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
“What’s Up?” with WIND-FM 11/19
“What’s Up?” with WIND-FM 11/19