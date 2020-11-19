Advertisement

Holiday travel safety tips from FHP

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 50 million Americans are expected to travel this Thanksgiving which, according to a AAA report, is a 10 percent decrease from last year.

Fewer people will be traveling this Thanksgiving as a whole, but more drivers are expected to hit the roads compared to previous years making up 95% of holiday travelers.

Florida Highway Patrol is doing their part in trying to make sure drivers get to their destinations safely.

FHP Public Information Officer Lt. Patrick Riordan said there are some important things to remember starting with checking your tires, breaks, battery and your car as a whole. He urges drivers to be prepared in the case of emergency by having a spare tire and jumper cables.

“We know that the thanksgiving holiday is the busiest travel day of the year and so what we do as an agency is we always prepare for that by limiting the amount of vacation time taken around that time and we maximize our staffing to hit the road,” said Riordan. “Be prepared to recognize some of the basics about speed, following distance and don’t drink and drive.”

Riordan stresses the importance of checking on your own health by being rested and hydrated. Drivers are also encouraged to check the traffic along with the weather.

“We really encourage drivers not to drive drowsy and that’s easy to do if you’ve stayed up late in preparation of your trip, but its good to get your rest before your trip and also stay hydrated because being dehydrated can increase fatigue.”

According to AAA, peak traffic is expected to be on Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Side by side chemistry building wall
The University of Florida removes Joseph Hernandez name from chemistry building
Gainesville police arrested 32 year old Contessa Cook on charges of attempted murder, police...
A woman arrested on attempted murder charges after shooting at Butler plaza
Play of the week poll
Poll: High school football plays of the week
Police Tape FPD
DEVELOPING: Shots fired at Butler Plaza
The men sold large amounts of meth, cocaine and marijuana, as well as heroin and fentanyl - ...
Three men arrested after months-long drug investigation in Marion County

Latest News

pets
Alachua County Pets: Ned, Bethany, and Griffin
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
“What’s Up?” with WIND-FM 11/19
“What’s Up?” with WIND-FM 11/19
Alachua County Pets: Ned, Bethany, and Griffin
Alachua County Pets: Ned, Bethany, and Griffin