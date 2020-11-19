Holiday travel safety tips from FHP

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 50 million Americans are expected to travel this Thanksgiving which, according to a AAA report, is a 10 percent decrease from last year.

Fewer people will be traveling this Thanksgiving as a whole, but more drivers are expected to hit the roads compared to previous years making up 95% of holiday travelers.

Florida Highway Patrol is doing their part in trying to make sure drivers get to their destinations safely.

FHP Public Information Officer Lt. Patrick Riordan said there are some important things to remember starting with checking your tires, breaks, battery and your car as a whole. He urges drivers to be prepared in the case of emergency by having a spare tire and jumper cables.

“We know that the thanksgiving holiday is the busiest travel day of the year and so what we do as an agency is we always prepare for that by limiting the amount of vacation time taken around that time and we maximize our staffing to hit the road,” said Riordan. “Be prepared to recognize some of the basics about speed, following distance and don’t drink and drive.”

Riordan stresses the importance of checking on your own health by being rested and hydrated. Drivers are also encouraged to check the traffic along with the weather.

“We really encourage drivers not to drive drowsy and that’s easy to do if you’ve stayed up late in preparation of your trip, but its good to get your rest before your trip and also stay hydrated because being dehydrated can increase fatigue.”

According to AAA, peak traffic is expected to be on Wednesday afternoon.

