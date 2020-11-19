TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Michael Wu (Buchholz)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Buchholz senior golfer Michael Wu qualified for the state championship tournament earlier this fall by shooting a two-under par 69 at Fleming Island Golf Club and has been the Bobcats’ top performer each year of high school. In the classroom, he maintains a 4.6 GPA. Cierra Clark profiles Wu in this week’s TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete feature.

