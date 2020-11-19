TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Michael Wu (Buchholz)
Bobcat senior keeps his eye on the pin and on the books
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Buchholz senior golfer Michael Wu qualified for the state championship tournament earlier this fall by shooting a two-under par 69 at Fleming Island Golf Club and has been the Bobcats’ top performer each year of high school. In the classroom, he maintains a 4.6 GPA. Cierra Clark profiles Wu in this week’s TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete feature.
