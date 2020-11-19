Advertisement

University of Florida will mandate COVID-19 testing in Spring

By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida is set to implement mandatory COVID-19 testing in the spring for all students in residence halls, sororities and fraternities and those participating in in-person classes.

According to UF spokesman Steve Orlando, students will receive saliva tests at the opening of the semester and every two weeks thereafter.  

“Mandatory testing might be reassessed as the semester progresses, depending on a number of factors, including if the overall positivity rate drops below 3% in these groups,” said Orlando in a statement to TV20.

Student who not fit the above criteria can still receive a COVID-19 test if they choose. Students who have tested positive for the virus within a 90-day period are exempt from the testing, which jives with current CDC guidelines.

Stay with WCJB as we continue to follow this developing story.

