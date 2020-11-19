University of Florida’s Accent Speakers Bureau hosts activist Malala Yousafzai
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A virtual interview was held with women’s education activist Malala Yousafzai by the University of Florida’s Accent Speakers Bureau.
Malala is the youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate. She gained international recognition when she was shot in the head by a masked gunman in Pakistan after she spoke in supports of girl’s education.
During the interview, she addressed many issues including the state of women’s education during the pandemic.
“The Malala Fund team did a research in these last two months which showed that 20 million more girls are at risk of losing their education because of this pandemic,” said Malala. “Either because they will be forced to get married or they become or they become the financial supporters of their families.”
Malala continues her work to promote women’s education around the world through the Malala Fund.
