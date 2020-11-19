Youngest GOP woman elected to Congress arrives in DC for new member orientation

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- North Central Florida will soon have new representation in Washington, as Congresswoman-elect Kat Cammack prepares to take over the third Congressional district.

“A lot of really good, positive energy. I’m really excited about this incoming 117th Congress,” said Cammack.

After her family lost their cattle ranch in 2011, Representative-elect Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) says she was inspired to help shape federal government policies so they work for regular Americans. In her comeback story, she went from waiting tables to graduating from the Naval War College.

“Only in America can you go from homeless to the House of Representatives in less than 10 years,” said Cammack.

Cammack is going through the new lawmaker orientation this week in DC, along with a record number of newly-elected GOP women. Come January, she will be the youngest Republican woman in Congress of these 17 incoming members.

“It’s actually really inspiring to be in a class of so many diverse, incredibly accomplished women,” said Cammack. “I think there’s just that natural sense of camaraderie between all of the women, whether you’re a republican or democrat, just that sense of, ‘hey, we all come from very different backgrounds, but now we have a voice at the table, in a big way.’ And I think that’s important.”

This won’t be Cammack’s first time in Washington, as she previously interned on Capitol Hill and she worked for the lawmaker she’s now replacing, GOP Congressman Ted Yoho.

As a staffer for Yoho, she helped the Congressman expand care options for veterans, grow economic development programs, and fight human trafficking. She now wants to build on that work for north central Florida.

“All those things we worked together, really hand in hand, getting these things laid out so being able to continue that is hugely important for me and our team,” said Cammack.

Despite these divisive political times, Cammack is hopeful there can be meaningful bipartisan bills, on issues like infrastructure and rural broadband.

“There’s that sense in every district across America – we are sending you to Washington because we want you to be our voice and to actually get things done,” said Cammack.

Right now, the Democrats are expected to hang onto a slim majority control of the U.S. House of Representatives, while the balance of power in the U.S. Senate remains up in the air. Control of the upper chamber is expected to come down to Georgia’s two Senate runoffs in early January.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.