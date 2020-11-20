A man arrested for shooting at a FHP trooper, robbing an Ocala business

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One man is behind bars after shooting at a trooper and robbing an Ocala business.

David James is facing a robbery with a fire arm charge from the Ocala Police Department, while Florida Highway Patrol also developed probable cause to arrest James for fleeing and eluding and attempted murder.

According to OPD, James entered into Bizzle’s Boutique on East Silver Springs Boulevard and demanded money. The owner gave the defendant cash from the register, while a customer gave him his wallet. James then told both victims to go to the back of the store or he would shoot them. One of the victims then ran out of the back to the store, leaving the suspect inside. He retrieved a weapon inside his center car console, located James, and started to chase him for several blocks, shooting several times at the defendant. The victim then told police he lost James and returned to the music store nearby to contact police.

A Florida Highway Trooper was advised of the shooting in the downtown area and was speaking to a witness, who overheard the gunshots and saw a man chasing the suspect. While the trooper was speaking to the witness, the suspect was exiting the parking garage. Investigators say that the trooper commanded the driver to stop the vehicle but the driver ignored the trooper’s directions and fled the scene at a high rate of speed. The trooper turned on his lights and pursued the vehicle.

FHP says during the pursuit, a passenger of the fleeing vehicle shot multiple times at the trooper and his patrol car. The trooper was not hurt during the incident, however, lost contact with the suspects.

By watching the surveillance camera footage from the parking garage, officers noted the Pennsylvania tags which connected the car to a vehicle rented by James.

The witness was then able to pick out James in a lineup.

