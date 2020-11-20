AdventHealth breaks ground for new emergency room
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - AdventHealth broke ground on a new emergency room in Marion County.
The facility will be located on US 441 in Belleview.
The location will be a full-service ER open 24 hours a day 7 days a week.
They will offer on-site diagnostic imaging services including x-rays, utrasounds, and CT scans.
A lab will be on-site so patients can receive real-time results.
The ER is expected to open in the fall of 2021.
