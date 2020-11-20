AdventHealth breaks ground for new emergency room

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - AdventHealth broke ground on a new emergency room in Marion County.

The facility will be located on US 441 in Belleview.

The location will be a full-service ER open 24 hours a day 7 days a week.

They will offer on-site diagnostic imaging services including x-rays, utrasounds, and CT scans.

A lab will be on-site so patients can receive real-time results.

The ER is expected to open in the fall of 2021.

