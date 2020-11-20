Advertisement

Bobcat Brett Blair signs to play baseball at Stanford

Infielder can make the grade on the field and in the classroom
By Kevin Wells
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -There’s no question that Stanford is among the top universities in the country across the board, and that’s what appeals most to Buchholz baseball player Brett Blair. The shortstop, who is being recruited to play third base, signed with the Cardinal on Thursday.

“Stanford is the whole package,” said Blair. “A Beautiful campus, a beautiful climate, a great baseball team, and a coaching staff that I really liked and really got along with.”

During the truncated 2020 season, Blair batted .304 with six RBI’s in eight games for the Bobcats.

Blair chose Stanford over the likes of Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, and Columbia. He carries a 4.8 GPA in addition to his baseball prowess and one day wants to seek a baseball career in the front office of an MLB franchise.

