City of High Springs aiming to join the legal challenge to the Growth Management Amendment
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of High Springs is ready to join the legal challenge to the Growth Management Amendment just approved by Alachua County voters.
On Thursday night, High Springs City Commissioners unanimously approved on first reading a proposal to ask to join the City of Alachua’s lawsuit against the county.
City attorney Rich Maltby said it is possible that a second lawsuit, filed by the cities of Archer and Newberry, would be joined with the Archer suit.
High springs would seek to join that joint action.
A final vote is set for Tuesday.
RELATED STORIES:
- City of Newberry, Archer file lawsuit against Alachua County ahead of growth management amendment vote recount
- Manual recount next for Growth Management Area Amendment
- Controversy over Alachua County Growth Management Amendment sparks ballot recount & lawsuits
- Cities of Newberry, Archer file lawsuit against Alachua County
- City of Alachua Suing Alachua County Over Charter Amendment
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.