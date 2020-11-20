City of High Springs aiming to join the legal challenge to the Growth Management Amendment

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of High Springs is ready to join the legal challenge to the Growth Management Amendment just approved by Alachua County voters.

On Thursday night, High Springs City Commissioners unanimously approved on first reading a proposal to ask to join the City of Alachua’s lawsuit against the county.

City attorney Rich Maltby said it is possible that a second lawsuit, filed by the cities of Archer and Newberry, would be joined with the Archer suit.

High springs would seek to join that joint action.

A final vote is set for Tuesday.

