Advertisement

City of High Springs aiming to join the legal challenge to the Growth Management Amendment

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of High Springs is ready to join the legal challenge to the Growth Management Amendment just approved by Alachua County voters.

On Thursday night, High Springs City Commissioners unanimously approved on first reading a proposal to ask to join the City of Alachua’s lawsuit against the county.

City attorney Rich Maltby said it is possible that a second lawsuit, filed by the cities of Archer and Newberry, would be joined with the Archer suit.

High springs would seek to join that joint action.

A final vote is set for Tuesday.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Ford was arrested on Wednesday and is facing charges of homicide and...
GPD provides resources for domestic violence victims after homicide
Keith Perry purchased the old building and is turning it into an event space.
Gainesville Masonic Lodge re-dedicates new building; Keith Perry to renovate old building
Gainesville police arrested 32 year old Contessa Cook on charges of attempted murder, police...
A woman arrested on attempted murder charges after shooting at Butler plaza
Melissa Kelley, 33, faces charges of child neglect and child desertion after she allegedly...
Fla. mother caught on doorbell camera abandoning baby

Latest News

Housing sales increase in Gainesville and Ocala
Housing sales increase in Gainesville and Ocala
Shots fired at FHP trooper's patrol car
Shooting suspect at large after firing shots at FHP trooper
Columbia County Report
Columbia County Report: How Lake City businesses are being highlighted ahead of Small Business Saturday
Ocala Christmas Parade is now canceled
Ocala Christmas Parade is now canceled