Drive-thru food distribution set for Saturday in Chiefland

Fresh produce and other foods are distributed at the St. Joseph Food Program in Menasha (WBAY file photo)(WBAY)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Tri-County Community Center and Farm Share are teaming up to help local families that need food this holiday season.

A drive-thru food distribution will be set up at 2340 Old Fannin Road (Strickland Park) in Chiefland on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. and until the food runs out. There will be one point of access from HWY 19 & NW 140 Street (Beef O’Brady’s).

Organizers ask that you do not exit your vehicle and that you ensure there is room in the trunk before arriving.

Pre-registration is not required.

No walkups or people on bikes will be allowed at this event.

Drive-thru food distribution set for Saturday in Chiefland(Tri-County Community Resources)

Twelve families will enjoy Thanksgiving turkey dinners thanks to kind donations
Weekend Planner
Latest Forecast
Twelve families will enjoy Thanksgiving turkey dinners thanks to kind donations
