Florida Gateway College freshman wins All-American award for cross country

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - An athlete at Florida Gateway College received the All-American award for cross country.

Freshman Merlin Leal received the award after finishing in the top 20 at the 2020 NJCAA Women’s Half Marathon Championship.

The 13.1 mile race took place in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

The Suwannee County native completed the race in just under an hour and 50 minutes.

FGC’s Savana Thomas and Chelsie Selliken competed in the race coming in 27th and 34th respectively.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.