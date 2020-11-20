Advertisement

Florida unemployment numbers trend downward for October

(WHSV)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - About 659,000 Floridians were out of work in October.

According to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, unemployment fell statewide to 6.5% from September’s 7.2%. In North Central Florida, Alachua County reported 4.3% unemployment, while Putnam County and Marion County reported the highest numbers in our area with 7.2% and 5.6% respectively.

There were 659,000 jobless Floridians out of a labor force of over 10 million.

Florida’s seasonally adjusted total nonagricultural employment was 8,593,200 last month, an increase of 51,600 jobs (+0.6%) over the month. The state lost 407,600 jobs over the year, a decrease of 4.5%.

Nationally, the number of jobs fell 6.1% over the year.

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.5 percent in October 2020, down 0.7...
Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.5 percent in October 2020, down 0.7 percentage point from the revised September 2020 rate, and up 3.6 percentage points from a year ago.(FLDEO)

