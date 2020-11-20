Florida unemployment numbers trend downward for October

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - About 659,000 Floridians were out of work in October.

According to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, unemployment fell statewide to 6.5% from September’s 7.2%. In North Central Florida, Alachua County reported 4.3% unemployment, while Putnam County and Marion County reported the highest numbers in our area with 7.2% and 5.6% respectively.

There were 659,000 jobless Floridians out of a labor force of over 10 million.

Florida’s seasonally adjusted total nonagricultural employment was 8,593,200 last month, an increase of 51,600 jobs (+0.6%) over the month. The state lost 407,600 jobs over the year, a decrease of 4.5%.

Nationally, the number of jobs fell 6.1% over the year.

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.5 percent in October 2020, down 0.7 percentage point from the revised September 2020 rate, and up 3.6 percentage points from a year ago. (FLDEO)

