Holiday Gator to return to the University of Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Holiday Gator will return to the University of Florida.

The large steal alligator sculpture is set to be reinstalled this week on the lawn of the University Auditorium near Newell Drive and Union Road. The sculpture will glow orange and blue at night and will have its first lighting on Friday evening.

“We can all use a little warmth, joy and encouragement – especially as we finally approach the end of 2020,” said UF President Kent Fuchs in a press release. “It’s a beautiful sight at night, shining with orange and blue not far from Century Tower, and a new tradition reminding us of the winter holidays.”

There will be no “Lighting of the Gator” ceremony this year due to COVID-19 safety recommendations, however, anyone can visit the Gator until the week of Dec.21.

This is the second year the Holiday Gator will be featured on the UF campus.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.