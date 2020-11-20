Advertisement

Housing sales increase in Gainesville and Ocala

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The housing market remains smoking hot despite the pandemic.

Numbers released today by “Florida Realtors” revealed a nearly 27% jump in sales in the Gainesville market in October over a year ago. While sales in the Ocala market jumped nearly 16%.

In addition, the average sales price for each home rose as well, nearly 8% in Gainesville and almost 12% in Ocala.

With the new numbers, housing sales in region finally broke even with the year-to-date numbers from 2019.

