Housing sales increase in Gainesville and Ocala
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The housing market remains smoking hot despite the pandemic.
Numbers released today by “Florida Realtors” revealed a nearly 27% jump in sales in the Gainesville market in October over a year ago. While sales in the Ocala market jumped nearly 16%.
In addition, the average sales price for each home rose as well, nearly 8% in Gainesville and almost 12% in Ocala.
With the new numbers, housing sales in region finally broke even with the year-to-date numbers from 2019.
