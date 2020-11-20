Lowe’s employees renovate K9s for Warriors’ training campus in Alachua

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A veterans training facility was renovated with the help of Lowe’s employees.

Workers from Lowe’s donated items and their time to improve landscaping at the K9′s for Warriors training campus in Alachua.

The Lowe’s store in Alachua wanted to give back to the veterans for their service by renovating the facility.

The renovations consisted of beautifying the outside of the building, repairing the fencing to enhance security, and placing a fence around a barn house to help trainers work with the dogs.

“We have probably about 20 veterans at our store,” said Neal Northway, the Lowe’s store manager in Alachua. “This means a lot to them. There’s quite a few of them that are working out here with us today and it means a lot for us to give back to the people who have given us what we have in this country.”

Northway said trainers will come in the store to train the dogs to be in a retail environment.

After meeting Lora Toney, manager of K9 training, in the store one day, Northway wanted to return a favor to those who sacrificed their lives for this country.

“We just really appreciate this organization and it’s just a blessing for us to give back to the community,” Northway said. “Especially this, and what they’ve done for our veterans. “It’s just an outstanding process to be a part of.”

The 67-acre property was donated to K9s for Warriors in 2017.

Toney said she is excited to see the final results of the renovations.

“We’re mindblower,” Toney said. “They came out with so many materials and so many people to help us out today. Our campus is already looking better and we can’t wait to see what the finish product looks like.”

William Stump, K9s for Warriors operations assistant manager, was thankful for the Lowe’s employees’ efforts in upgrading the training campus.

“It’s just amazing,” Stump said. “They came out here and they were ready to work. Big thank you to Lowe’s and all the people that came out today. We appreciate it greatly.”

Toney said the organization will be utilizing the renovations next month for its Warrior Class which is a training class to pair veterans with dogs and teach them how to use the dogs in public settings.

