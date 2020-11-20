Advertisement

Marion County Public Schools see 54 COVID-19 positive tests this week, the largest increase to date

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public Schools reported 54 total COVID-19 positive cases, the largest amount to date.

According to MCPS, 29 students and 25 employees tested positive for the virus during the week of Nov. 13-19. Due to these new positive cases 395 students and employees were quarantined after being in direct contact with a COVID-19 positive case.

The schools and departments affected in this latest report include: Belleview Middle, the district office, Dr. N. H. Jones Elementary, Eighth Street Elementary, Evergreen Elementary, Exceptional Student Education, Food Service Department, Forest High, Fort King Middle, Hammett Bowen Elementary, Hillcrest, Howard Middle, Lake Weir High, Lake Weir Middle, Madison Street Academy, Maplewood Elementary, Marion Technical Institute, North Marion High, Osceola Middle, South Ocala Elementary, Sunrise Elementary, Transportation Department, Ward-Highlands Elementary, and West Port High.

The last big drop came during the week Sept. 25, when the school district saw 36 positive cases.

