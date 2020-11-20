Advertisement

Playoff preps: Buchholz football

Bobcats take long ride to Panhandle
By Kevin Wells
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Following a play-in victory over Creekside, the 7-1 Buchholz Bobcats travel to the Pensacola area on Friday night to face 6-0 Navarre in the Class 7A Region Quarterfinals. Buchholz has been on a tear since an opening week loss, scoring over 40 points in six of seven victories.

Head coach Mark Whittemore knows one of the bigger challenges for his Bobcats will be the mental drain from a five hour ride to Navarre.

“It’s critical that they have prepared themselves days in advance for their approach individually,” said Whittemore.
“They’re going on a trip, they’re not going to Disney World.”

The Buchholz-Navarre winner moves on to the region semifinals versus either Leon or Niceville.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Side by side chemistry building wall
The University of Florida removes Joseph Hernandez name from chemistry building
Gainesville police arrested 32 year old Contessa Cook on charges of attempted murder, police...
A woman arrested on attempted murder charges after shooting at Butler plaza
Police Tape FPD
DEVELOPING: Shots fired at Butler Plaza
William Ford was arrested on Wednesday and is facing charges of homicide and...
GPD provides resources for domestic violence victims after homicide

Latest News

Infielder batted .304 as a junior
Bobcat Brett Blair signs to play baseball at Stanford
Bobcat to be a Cardinal in college
Brett Blair signing
Buchholz at Navarre Fri.
Buchholz playoff preps
Buchholz golfer goes low on the course while achieving high grades
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Michael Wu (Buchholz)