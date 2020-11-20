Playoff preps: Buchholz football

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Following a play-in victory over Creekside, the 7-1 Buchholz Bobcats travel to the Pensacola area on Friday night to face 6-0 Navarre in the Class 7A Region Quarterfinals. Buchholz has been on a tear since an opening week loss, scoring over 40 points in six of seven victories.

Head coach Mark Whittemore knows one of the bigger challenges for his Bobcats will be the mental drain from a five hour ride to Navarre.

“It’s critical that they have prepared themselves days in advance for their approach individually,” said Whittemore.

“They’re going on a trip, they’re not going to Disney World.”

The Buchholz-Navarre winner moves on to the region semifinals versus either Leon or Niceville.

