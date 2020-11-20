Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign kicks off in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Salvation Army of Alachua County kicked off its “Rescue Christmas” Red Kettle Campaign on Friday.

The organization says that due to the pandemic, they expect to receive a 155-percent increase in service requests and have set their goal at 120-thousand dollars. There’s also an Angel Tree set up at the Oaks Mall in Gainesville.

There are a number of non-contact ways to give this year including through text and apple pay, scanning a QR code, or hosting a virtual kettle.

“As it is becoming extremely difficult to provide their children with toys and clothes, in addition to ensuring their rent and utilities are paid, we are asking our friends and supporters to come alongside and help us rescue Christmas for them,” said Major Hank Harwell, a Salvation Army Corps Officer.

Most red kettle stands around the county will be open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.