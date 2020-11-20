Seven people in custody in connection to 2019 murder in Keystone Heights

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Deputies with the United State Marshals Service have arrested a seventh person in connection to the 2019 murder of Stephen Perry.

Deputies arrested Doug Roe, Jr. on a Clay County Sheriff’s Office warrant on Nov. 10 in Texas.

Perry’s body was found almost one year ago to the day on Nov. 21, 2019. CCSO responded to Bills Way in Keystone Heights after an assault call. When they arrived on the scene they found evidence of a struggle but no victim. Hours later, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office found Perry badly beaten on the porch of an unrelated home near the Clay County/Putnam County line. Perry died several days later at the hospital and his death was ruled a homicide.

The investigation spread across several states and eventually detectives issued seven warrants. Caleb Roe, Kalvin Roe, Travis Roe, Doug Roe, Jr., and Augustino Morales are charged with murder. Alexsandria McNabb and Jesse Roe are charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Investigators say they learned that Perry gave McNabb’s son shoes - McNabb was dating Kalvin Roe at that time. Roe became jealous and threatened Perry over Facebook messenger and texts.

“Our detectives worked relentlessly to bring this investigation to a close,” Sheriff Michelle Cook said. " We’re grateful for the partnership we have with the State Attorney’s Office and for the assistance of other law enforcement agencies. Our SWAT team was also utilized several times in this investigation. Our thoughts and prayers go to Mr. Perry’s family, and we are glad to be able to bring this very violent crime family to justice. We will never stop working to hold people who break the law in our county accountable.”

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.