Shooting suspect at large after firing shots at FHP trooper

Shots fired at FHP trooper's patrol car
Shots fired at FHP trooper's patrol car(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Authorities are searching for a suspect in a shooting that fired shots at a patrol car while fleeing the crime scene.

Florida highway patrol officials say a trooper responded to a reported shooting in downtown Ocala after 3 pm Thursday. The trooper spotted the suspect in a parking garage and tried to get the driver to stop.

The driver then sped off, but the trooper followed in pursuit. That’s when the suspect is accused of firing at the vehicle. The trooper was not injured but the suspect got away.

The Ocala Police Department is now leading this investigation.

