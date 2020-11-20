Shooting suspect at large after firing shots at FHP trooper

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Authorities are searching for a suspect in a shooting that fired shots at a patrol car while fleeing the crime scene.

Florida highway patrol officials say a trooper responded to a reported shooting in downtown Ocala after 3 pm Thursday. The trooper spotted the suspect in a parking garage and tried to get the driver to stop.

The driver then sped off, but the trooper followed in pursuit. That’s when the suspect is accused of firing at the vehicle. The trooper was not injured but the suspect got away.

The Ocala Police Department is now leading this investigation.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.