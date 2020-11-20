Twelve families will enjoy Thanksgiving turkey dinners thanks to kind donations

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A dozen families in Alachua County will enjoy turkey dinners for Thanksgiving they might not have otherwise if it weren’t for some very kind hearts.

Transportation staff members and Alachua County Education Association workers donated turkeys and gift cards to grocery stores to 12 students and their families.

Alachua County bus drivers nominated the students they felt were in need.

