Twelve families will enjoy Thanksgiving turkey dinners thanks to kind donations

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A dozen families in Alachua County will enjoy turkey dinners for Thanksgiving they might not have otherwise if it weren’t for some very kind hearts.

Transportation staff members and Alachua County Education Association workers donated turkeys and gift cards to grocery stores to 12 students and their families.

Alachua County bus drivers nominated the students they felt were in need.

