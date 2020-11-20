UF Health Jacksonville on list to get vaccine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In the fight against COVID-19, Governor Ron DeSantis is optimistic about two promising vaccines.

Pfizer and Moderna say each of their vaccines are roughly 95% effective, each requiring two doses.

The governor says the state is planning and preparing to receive shipments of a vaccine once approved by the FDA, which he says could be as early as 3 - 6 weeks away.

The state has purchased millions of syringes, needles, and alcohol swabs.

Five hospitals throughout the state are prepared to properly store and give the vaccine, including AdventHealth in Orlando and UF Health Jacksonville.

That does not mean the general population will be able to receive the vaccine right away.

Infectious disease specialist Doctor Mohammed Reza says it could be until the middle of next year.

“We still need more data. We’re getting a glimpse of the effectiveness of this vaccine but, at the same time, we need to see if it’s going to help those older than 65, those with underlying health conditions. Because those are the people that are going to need this vaccine, the protection of this vaccine. And the other thing is we don’t know how long the vaccine will provide protection as well,” Dr. Reza says.

According to the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, healthcare employees, essential workers, high risk and older populations are expected to be the first that would receive the vaccine.

Other hospitals to get the vaccine are Jackson Memorial in Miami-Dade, Memorial Healthcare Systems in Broward, and Tampa General Hospital.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.