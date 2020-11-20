UF veterans society donates to local first responders

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Gainesville first responders got a helping hand from the University of Florida’s student veterans Friday morning.

The UF Collegiate Veterans Society hosted its annual 9/11 stair climb in September to raise money for student veterans and first responders. The event was held virtually this year due to COVID, but the group was able to raise one thousand dollars, half of which was presented to the Gainesville Professional Firefighters today.

“We had people that were able to participate that didn’t live in the local area that were UF alumni, maybe they were firefighters that moved away, so we actually had people all across the country who were able to participate,” said Savanna Turner, president of the UF Collegiate Veterans Society.

“We do have a number of our members that are either retired from service or still in active duty in different branches of the military, so this means a lot to them as well, being able to participate in this event and receive some of the contribution from this event to further our causes,” said Tracey Higdon, president of the Gainesville Professional Firefighters.

The Gainesville Professional Firefighters plan to put that money back into the community, donating to both the Muscular Dystrophy Association and the Children’s Burn Camp of North Florida.

