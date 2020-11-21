Gators’ game against Vandy will now air on TV20 at noon

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida football’s match up against Vanderbilt will now air on TV20.

The SEC announced that the Gators’ game will now be on ABC. The game was previously scheduled to broadcast on ESPN.

This move comes after Florida State’s game against Clemson was postponed due to a positive case on the Tigers’ team.

Florida, Vandy will kickoff at noon.

