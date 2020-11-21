Advertisement

’I couldn’t believe she had a gun’ Lake City woman threatens lost delivery people

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Some delivery people definitely made a wrong turn, but a Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy was in the right place at the right time.

According to the arrest report, Debra Parrish, 50, got scared when she saw a box truck near her home. The victims told people they were lost while trying to find the location of delivery so they pulled over on the side of the road.

That’s when Parrish approached with a handgun pointed at them. She reportedly said “What are you doing? You do not belong here!”

At that time, a sheriff’s deputy arrived. Parrish put down her weapon and without resistance was brought into custody. She told the deputy that she was under the influence of alcohol.

Parrish said to the deputy, “thank you for showing up when you did! I feel that if you did not show up when you did, this would have ended badly!” She was charged with attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, improper exhibition of a firearm, and using a firearm while under the influence.

Parrish was released from the Columbia County jail after posting a $12,500 bond.

