Keystone Heights residents react to seven people arrested in connection to 2019 murder

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrested the final suspect in a 2019 murder that involved seven people. Stephen Perry died several days after being badly beaten on Nov. 21, 2019, in Keystone Heights.

Investigators say the motive behind his death was a jealous Kalvin Roe, who made threats to Perry on social media after Perry bought shoes for Roe’s girlfriend’s son.

“It still is a shock factor for me because in an area like this a few years ago you would never hear anything like that and today you aren’t even safe within your home,” said Keystone Heights resident, Angela Baird.

Doug Roe was arrested in Texas and is the last connection to the murder. Augustino Morales, Caleb, Travis, Doug and Kalvin Roe are charged with murder. Alexsandria McNabb and Jesse Roe are charged with accessory after the fact.

“Perry was a single father. He was raising his daughter on his own,” said Sergeant Michael Calhoun. “So we had not only him to speak for but we also had perry’s family and his friend’s family…as well as his daughter so we were very invested in the case from the beginning.”

Alejandro Murphy says he and his family moved from Jacksonville three years ago hoping to get away from violence

“It’s crazy to think something like that would happen out here,” said Murphy. “It’s always been peaceful out here I thought.”

While some were shocked after hearing about the murder, others believe this is just the world nowadays

“It’s just like everything else in life,” said resident James Yarbrough. “We are living in that kind of world now where people are just doing whatever. There’s not enough love in the world.”

However, Yarbrough said his heart goes out to everyone involved.

“The people that lost a loved one and the other people. It affected a lot of families in this.”

Baird says even though they’re in a small town she still keeps a lookout.

“We can all rest a little easier tonight but in my opinion, I always remember for everyone arrested, there’s three more out there that’s waiting to do something that is still a shock,” added Baird.

Detectives say the suspects were found in multiple states, including New York and Georgia.

