Open Door Ministries to host food giveaway on Saturday

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A church in Gainesville is helping provide food to people in need just in time for the holidays.

On Saturday Open Door Ministries on 601 NE 19th street will host a giveaway. The event starts at 8 am and lasts until 10 am or until the food runs out.

The food will be provided by Farmshare.

