Sports Overtime 11-20-2020

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County powers Dunnellon and Vanguard stayed alive in the Class 5A playoffs on Friday night with victories in the region quarterfinal round.  The Tigers moved to 7-0 with a 13-7 win over North Marion, while the Knights blew out Ridgeview, 35-0.  Dunnellon and Vanguard remain on course to meet in the region title game.

Friday’s NCFL Playoff Football Scores:

Dunnellon def. North Marion, 13-7  (5A-Region 2 quarterfinals)

Vanguard def. Ridgeview, 35-0  (5A-Region 2 quarterfinals)

Pine Forest def. Suwannee, 21-20 ( 5A-Region 1 quarterfinals)

Columbia def. Seabreeze, 28-14  (6A-Region 1 quarterfinals)

Buchholz def. Navarre, 35-21 (7A-Region 1 quarterfinals)

Spruce Creek def. West Port, 35-12 (8A-Region 1 quarterfinals)

Wildwood def. Newberry, 49-16 (1A-Region 4 semifinals)

Hawthorne def. Fort Meade, 12-7 (1A-Region 4 semifinals)

Union County def. Fort White, 47-0 (1A-Region 3 semifinals)

Trinity Catholic def. Taylor, 49-0 (3A-Region 2 semifinals)

South Sumter def. Bradford, 9-6 (4A-Region 2 semifinals)

