Advertisement

The Thin Blue Line Angels Charity Group helps Columbia County youth in need

The Thin Blue Line Angels Charity Group helps Columbia County youth in need
The Thin Blue Line Angels Charity Group helps Columbia County youth in need(WCJB)
By Camille Syed
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The “Thin Blue Line Angels” are a new charity, started in August, to help young people.

The program is run by women who work at the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

All donations they receive go to providing young people with clothes, toys, money, and thanksgiving food boxes.

“To be able to help the community not even through law enforcement but through the thin blue line angels, there are times where we get goosebumps and cry and happy tears because seeing all these people that we impacted and how truly happy and grateful they are whether its clothes or money to keep their lights turned on it, it’s truly is a blessing,” said Co-founder Olivia Roberts.

They have donated 30 support boxes throughout the county.

If you would like to donate, you can do so by visiting @thinbluelineangles on Instagram.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Ford was arrested on Wednesday and is facing charges of homicide and...
GPD provides resources for domestic violence victims after homicide
Gainesville city commissioners are indirectly trying to deal with what appears to be a growing...
Gainesville city commissioners concerned about pedestrian safety as the issue of loitering on medians continues to grow
Keith Perry purchased the old building and is turning it into an event space.
Gainesville Masonic Lodge re-dedicates new building; Keith Perry to renovate old building
David James is facing a robbery with a fire arm charge from the Ocala Police Department, while...
A man arrested for shooting at a FHP trooper, robbing an Ocala business

Latest News

Keystone Heights residents react to seven people arrested in connection to 2019 murder
Keystone Heights residents react to seven people arrested in connection to 2019 murder
The YMCA of Central Florida is hosting a food distribution Wednesday to help people in need.
Open Door Ministries to host food giveaway on Saturday
UF Health Shands researchers are testing three older medications to determine if they are...
UF Health clinical trial shows hormone treatment for fatty liver disease reduced inflammation
Gator Insider Nov. 20
Gator Insider: Florida prepares to take on Vanderbilt