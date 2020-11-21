The Thin Blue Line Angels Charity Group helps Columbia County youth in need

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The “Thin Blue Line Angels” are a new charity, started in August, to help young people.

The program is run by women who work at the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

All donations they receive go to providing young people with clothes, toys, money, and thanksgiving food boxes.

“To be able to help the community not even through law enforcement but through the thin blue line angels, there are times where we get goosebumps and cry and happy tears because seeing all these people that we impacted and how truly happy and grateful they are whether its clothes or money to keep their lights turned on it, it’s truly is a blessing,” said Co-founder Olivia Roberts.

They have donated 30 support boxes throughout the county.

If you would like to donate, you can do so by visiting @thinbluelineangles on Instagram.

