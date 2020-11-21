Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - She saved quite a bit of money at a Walmart in Chiefland, she may need it to post bail.

This woman will face theft charges after walking out of a store with 12 hundred dollars worth of merchandise, Chiefland police say this woman with three children walked out of the store with the full cart without paying.

Officers say she has been identified but her name was not released.

