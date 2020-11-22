Advertisement

Animal Services encourages pet fostering for Thanksgiving

Alachua County Animal Services is asking anyone who's interested in fostering a pup over the...
Alachua County Animal Services is asking anyone who's interested in fostering a pup over the holiday, to pick one up on either Tuesday or Wednesday. The shelter will provide a crate, collar, leash and food, You just need to provide the Thanksgiving company.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Pets need a place to go for Thanksgiving too. One North Central Florida animal service is encouraging people to invite a furry-friend to their home for dinner.

Alachua County Animal Services is asking anyone who’s interested in fostering a pup over the holiday, to pick one up on either Tuesday or Wednesday. The shelter will provide a crate, collar, leash and food, You just need to provide the Thanksgiving company.

You can find the email to reach out to the shelter for a foster application on our website wcjb.com.

