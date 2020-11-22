Advertisement

Family celebrates women’s 100th birthday with a drive-by celebration

By Camille Syed
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Honks and waves warmed the heart of a soon-to-be 100-year-old woman.

“She turns 100 on Tuesday so during the pandemic we figured what better way to celebrate her birthday than to have a drive-by parade with the community because she’s very big on community,” said great-granddaughter, Lakendra Filer-Summons.

She even continued to look out for others in her 90s.

“Even until she was 92 she would still pick up church members to bring them to church with her so they would not miss any services,” added Filer-Summons. “She touched the community in so many ways.”

Her granddaughter says friends, family and members of her church overwhelm her with love because of the wisdom she’s spread throughout the years.

“Just great character, wisdom, she imparts her wisdom to whoever wants to receive it and I think that’s another reason why she’s so loved by people in the community,” said Johnetta Richardson-Lanier.

More than 60 cars came out to celebrate Ms. Annette’s 100th birthday.

“Yea I was happy,” said Annette Sutton. “I was surprised so many of them came. I reckon my phone will be ringing off the hook.”

Her reaction is just what her family hoped for.

“Just look at her she’s having a fantastic time just smiles, ear to ear grins and that’s what we wanted,” added Richardson-Lanier.

Sulton’s family passed out gift bags to the first 30 cars that rode by to send birthday wishes.

