Florida Gators men's' basketball team paused due to COVID-19 issues

Florida Gators men's basketball team pauses activities due to COVID-19
Florida Gators men's basketball team pauses activities due to COVID-19(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Gators men’s basketball team is pausing activities due to a COVID-19 outbreak, TV20 has confirmed. Stadiums Jeff Goodman first had the report.

The team will be suspending activities for one week.

The Gators were supposed to begin their season on Wednesday and play in the “Bubbleville” tournament at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.

Florida was set to play UMass-Lowell on Wednesday and and fourth-ranked Virginia on Friday.

This story is breaking and we’ll continue to provide updates as they come out.

