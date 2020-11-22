Advertisement

Gainesville Police Department meets with community to build trust

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville Police worked with residents to find solutions to problems and better serve the city on Saturday.

The “Neighborhood Policing” meeting was held at the Gainesville Police Department’s Hall of Heroes.

The goal of the meeting was to get input from residents on how to improve quality of life and talk about the fears some people have of crime.

Police said they hope this will help build trust among the community.

