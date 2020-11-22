Hit and run leaves man dead

BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) -A man is dead in Suwannee County after troopers say he was hit by a minivan.

According to FHP a man was walking along U.S. Highway 27 on the Northbound lane, just south of Branford lastnight. Troopers say a mini van hit the man and didn’t stop after hitting him.

The minivan was found a few miles from the scene with no one inside. The man was pronounced dead on the scene by Suwannee County Fire Rescue.

Troopers are currently investigating a person of interest in the case.

