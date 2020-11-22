Lake City Humane Society to begin offering dental work

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Pups and Kitty’s will soon be able have their pearly whites cleaned at the humane society in Lake City.

The Humane Society will be offering dental services starting on Dec 9.

Services will include tooth cleanings and tooth removal.

Humane Society representative said in a statement “this is another example of our dedication to not only our facility companion animals, but our community’s companions as well. we look forward to satisfying this great need in our community at low cost pricing”.

