NCFL man shot in the head by brother

By WCJB STAFF
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida man is fighting for his life after being shot in the head.

According to Gainesville Police, 34-year-old Robert Brown shot his brother in the head after his brother asked him to do so. According to police, the brother told Brown and another roommate that he wanted to die, and asked Brown to kill him.

Brown then got a gun and shot his brother. He was taken to UF Health Shands. Brown is being charged with aggravated battery. We’ve reached out to GPD on how the victim is doing and have not received an update.

